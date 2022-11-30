Ohio State is No. 5 in second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings behind USC

Ohio State was No. 5 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend.

Georgia was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. Alabama moved up a spot to No. 6 and was followed by Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide in October.

USC will take on No. 11 Utah in the Pac 12 championship game on Friday night. TCU takes No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

Michigan takes on Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night.