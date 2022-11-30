© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

How Congress plans to avoid a rail strike

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published November 30, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST

An impasse over paid sick leave may bring the nation’s railroads to a halt, bringing with it dire consequences for the country’s economy. 

Congressional leaders are vowing to make sure that doesn’t happen.  

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote this week on a tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration back in September. But that agreement does not include paid family or sick leave, a sticking point for union leaders. 

But the effects of a strike could mean thousands of jobs lost. And the delay of the transportation of crude oil, gasoline, and diesel could drive up gas prices. 

