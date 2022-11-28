Maria Ressa on social media, authoritarian regimes, and preserving democracy

Maria Ressa is no stranger to protesting authoritarian regimes.

The international journalist and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner is widely recognized for challenging government corruption in the Philippines, her native country.

In 2012, she created Rappler, an online investigative news site that covered the wrongdoings of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Her new book, “How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future,” unpacks how social media disinformation has given rise to authoritarian regimes around the globe and sounds the alarm for those hoping to preserve democracy.

We sit down with Maria Ressa to talk about it.

