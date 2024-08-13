This is your special invitation to meet and spend time with the great Italian chef! We hope you will invite someone special to join you in this unforgettable experience of meeting Lidia and hearing how she has shared her love of food and life with viewers across the nation for over 25 years. The one and only, Lidia Bastianich!

Your ticket includes:



Two tickets to see Lidia and learn more about her life and experiences.

Light refreshments, including food inspired by Lidia's latest cookbook

Photo with Lidia

Raffle basket with gifts to take your home cooking to the next level

Mix & Mingle with Lidia Bastianich (Cleveland Event)

Idea Center at Playhouse Square

Tue, Aug 13, 2024, 1:00 PM

Mix & Mingle with Lidia Bastianich (Akron Event)

Fairlawn Country Club

Wed, Aug 14, 2024, 10:00 AM