I'm Robert Conrad

If you’ve ever wanted to sit down and listen to WCLV's Robert Conrad tell stories about his 70 years in radio broadcasting, here’s your chance!
The podcast explores when and how Robert got the radio “bug” and how WCLV was started, along with a behind-the scenes look at some of the travails of the radio announcer – hilarious and unforgettable moments you’d never imagine!
Just click on the orange play button below to start listening! You can select individual episodes from the list, or just leave the player running to hear all episodes back-to-back.
Theme music composed and performed by Jack Sutte
WCLV packs up to move to the Idea Center, and Robert almost gets arrested.
How a simple fundraiser for the Cleveland Orchestra blossomed into a nationwide phenomenon.
So you want to be a classical radio host? Consider this first.
Robert reveals his secret passion for comedy, folk music and off-air hijinks on "Saturday Night on WCLV."
Robert Conrad knows at a very early age that radio is his destiny!
Corporal Conrad of the 14th Radio Broadcasting and Leaflet Battalion goes to Red Tape School.
Robert Conrad and Pat Patrick buy a radio station.
If you fall asleep during an air shift, you could be in for a rude awakening.
It’s a cold, hard fact of broadcasting; things don’t always go according to plan.
Can’t get into the radio station? Nothing a good length of pipe can’t solve.