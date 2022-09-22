I'm Robert Conrad

Subscribe to the podcast here.

If you’ve ever wanted to sit down and listen to WCLV's Robert Conrad tell stories about his 70 years in radio broadcasting, here’s your chance!

The podcast explores when and how Robert got the radio “bug” and how WCLV was started, along with a behind-the scenes look at some of the travails of the radio announcer – hilarious and unforgettable moments you’d never imagine!

Just click on the orange play button below to start listening! You can select individual episodes from the list, or just leave the player running to hear all episodes back-to-back.

Theme music composed and performed by Jack Sutte