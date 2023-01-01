Ideastream Passport Movie Club
Did you know that Ideastream Passport, in addition to providing the best in local and national PBS programming, also has a classic film library?
When you become a Member at the $60 level or higher (just $5 a month as a Sustainer), you’ll receive admission for two to our monthly Ideastream Passport Movie Club. It’s a lively gathering of movie lovers with both in-person and virtual events! Each month we pick a different film from the Ideastream Passport library. In-person screenings take place at the Westfield Theatre inside the Idea Center at Playhouse Square. Online discussions take place via Zoom. Each screening includes a newsreel and cartoon from the year the film of the month was released.
Upcoming schedule:
October 30 at 7 pm – Little Shop of Horrors (1960) at the Westfield Theatre
The hilarious cult classic that was the inspiration for the hit musical, featuring a young Jack Nicholson in one of his first film roles!
*This event has reached maximum capacity.
November 13 at 7 pm - Lost Horizon (1937) via Zoom
A plane crash in the Himalayas leads a group of survivors to the secluded land of Shangri-La. Starring Ronald Colman and Jane Wyatt.
December 18 at 7 pm – The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) via Zoom
A priest (Bing Crosby) and a nun (Ingrid Bergman) have different ideas about turning around a big city Catholic school that has fallen on hard times.
January date TBA – Charade (1963) at the Westfield Theatre
Romance and suspense ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want a fortune her murdered husband had stolen. Whom can she trust? Starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn.
