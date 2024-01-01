Ideastream Partners with the CMA for Third Thursdays Live Music Series
Third Thursdays at Transformer Station feature a mix of live music from local artists and conversation with artists curated and hosted by Ideastream Public Media radio hosts Amanda Rabinowitz, Bill O’Connell, and Dan Polletta. Third Thursdays will highlight the diversity of Northeast Ohio’s music scene, bringing Ideastream’s beloved music programs to the public stage.
Third Thursdays at Transformer Station Featuring Talons’
Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Coming to Third Thursdays at Transformer Station on June 20th is Talons’ – the post-folk project of musician Mike Tolan from Northeast Ohio.
This Third Thursdays is hosted by Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz (host of Shuffle and WKSU’s “All Things Considered”), who will lead an in-depth interview with Talons' about their regionally inspired records – from the stylistic approach combining acoustic instruments with field recordings to the musician’s lyrical references to Taco Bell and Breaking Bad.
It’s an evening of musical performances and conversations you don’t want to miss.
In collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art, this free event is happening on June 20th at 7:00 p.m. at the Transformer Station. Register here.
This event will be recorded for Ideastream’s Shuffle podcast – Northeast Ohio’s backstage pass to the region’s independent music scene.