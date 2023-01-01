© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Access Workshop

How to Watch and Listen to Your Favorite Shows Online

Ideastream Access Workshop is a free, hands-on, workshop devoted to individual questions and support to teach participants how to use the Ideastream App, Smart speakers, PBS Video App, and other platforms to access on-demand and streaming content. We will also cover navigating our website, including features like “What Did I Hear?” on WCLV and online live listening. This workshop is a great opportunity for those who want one-on-one support around streaming or accessing Ideastream programming.

Join us at one of our upcoming workshop sessions!

  • Thursday, 7/27 at 10AM at the Parma-Snow Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library
  • Thursday, 8/31 at 10AM at the North Royalton Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library
  • Wednesday, 9/27 at 10AM at the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library
  • DATE TBA at the Northwest Akron branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library