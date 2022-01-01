General Coronavirus Resources
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
- CDC is the go-to organization for learning about the spread of the virus and how to protect yourself. Their website provides information, resources, and research about COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. It also provides recommendations for those who may be at a higher risk of getting very sick from the diseas
- World Health Organization
- General information
- Questions answered
- WHO provides an interactive dashboard showing confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. It also has online training, guidance about the coronavirus, and other updates and research.
- Ohio Department of Health
- 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)
- ODH is providing up to date information about coronavirus in Ohio. This site updates numbers of confirmed cases and people being monitored daily.
- Cuyahoga County Board of Health
- Cuyahoga County Coronavirus Help Line: 855-711-3035
- Check here for suggestions and recommendations regarding the virus from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
- Cleveland Clinic 24/7 Hotline
- 855-697-3750
- If you are displaying symptoms or have questions about your wellbeing, Cleveland Clinic’s hotline is available. The hotline is open 24/7 for coronavirus questions.
- MetroHealth COVID-19 Hotline
- 440-592-6843 (440-59-COVID)
- The MetroHealth System has created a hotline for COVID-19 questions from the community. If you are feeling possible COVID-19 symptoms but are unsure of whether to seek medical attention, you can call the number and speak with a medical provider who will evaluate your symptoms and help determine the next course of action.
- Summa Health 24/7 Hotline
- 234-867-6314
- The Summa Health System in Summit County has opened a call center. Lines will be answered by nurses and clinical professionals trained to answer questions about the coronavirus, discuss screenings and travel risks, and provide up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Ideastream Public Media
- Submit your question
- Coronavirus coverage
- ideastream reporters are dedicated to providing quality, responsible coverage about the coronavirus and its impact in Northeast Ohio. If you have a question about coronavirus, enter it into the form above and a reporter will ask public health officials and local experts to find the answer.
- Ohio Department of Education
- Ohio Department of Education provides this frequently answered questions for schools and districts. Individual schools are tasked with making the best decision for their community. Information about preparedness plans and school closing guidelines are supplied within the FAQ list.
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- Information about CMSD school closings and other changes to school sponsored plans, like field trips, are provided here. Additionally, if your child attends a different local school check your district’s website to learn about their plan.
- Medline Plus
- This resource hub provides articles and links about coronavirus in English and Spanish and is run by the federal government.
- American Red Cross
- The Red Cross website provides tips about preparing your household and limiting the spread of germs.
- The John A. Hartford Foundation
- The John A. Hartford Foundation, a foundation focused on older adults, has consolidated a list of resources about what you should know about coronavirus and older adults. The list provides resources for families, caregivers, long-term care facilities, and health care professionals.
- CET, a service of Public Media Connect
- CET has compiled a list of resources for families on how to talk with children about the coronavirus. The list includes information from PBS Kids and Meet the Helpers.