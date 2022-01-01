From Risk to Resilience: Understanding and Supporting Local Teens

Brought to you by ideastream and the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, this community forum is designed for educators, parents, and those who work with youth.

Join us as we go behind the numbers from the latest results of this year’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey with some of Cuyahoga County’s leading experts and advocates for the well-being of adolescents. Panelists include:

Erika Trapl, PhD, Associate Director at the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods at the CWRU School of Medicine

Brittany Rattiliff, Outcomes Coordinator at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Lisa Ramirez, PhD, APP, Director of Community and Behavioral Health for the School Health Program in the MetroHealth System and Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the CWRU School of Medicine

We discuss the troubling increases in depressive symptoms and screen time use among middle schoolers in the county, as well as the increase of vaping and other trends identified by the survey.

Throughout the discussion, we share strategies for what educators, parents, and community members can do to help reverse these trends.

From Risk to Resilience is moderated by ideastream’s Marlene Harris-Taylor.