Connectivity Resources
ideastream compiled these connectivity resources to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic. This list includes where to get free and low-cost computers, internet service, and phone service.
- ASC3
- ASC3 is a digital literacy technology training center that focuses on teaching computer skills and getting people connected. They are answering questions by phone, at 216-421-2305, to provide assistance relating to skills and to schedule appointments to use their computer lab. They also have an internet information and tech support hotline, at 216-202-4292, to assist people with finding the right solution for their connectivity needs.
- United Way 211
- United Way 2-1-1 Help Center is a free, confidential hotline that helps people connect to resources and create a plan, if needed. To utilize this service call 2-1-1 or use their online chat form.
- Cuyahoga County WiFi Hotspots
- This interactive map displays all of the public wifi locations that are available to use from the parking lot or a nearby location. This includes all libraries who have extended their wifi coverage to the surrounding area. It also includes businesses that have free wifi that can be used from a safe distance.
- PCs for People
- PCs for People offers low cost internet, refurbished computers, and computer repair to eligible non-profits and individuals. Also, they supply discounted computer accessories and software like Microsoft Office.
- Lifeline
- For eligible low income subscribers, Lifeline is a Federal Communications Commission program that provides a monthly discount on wired or wireless telephone service, broadband internet, or voice and internet bundles from certain providers. Usage requirements, involuntary disenrollment, and re-certification processes are paused until May 29, 2020. Apply online or call (855) 954-6546.
- EmpowerCLE+
- EmpowerCLE+ provides affordable internet access to Cleveland residents in certain neighborhoods that have a lower connectivity rate.
- Internet Essentials
- Internet Essentials, of Comcast, provides affordable computers and low-cost internet to eligible individuals. Applications are due by May 13, 2020 to receive two free months of service. Existing and new customers will receive an increased speed of internet.
- AT&T
- AT&T is providing 60 days of free, unlimited data for laptops, tablets, and hotspots for new Access from AT&T customers who apply by April 30, 2020. After that, subscriptions start at $5/month. Additionally, qualification for the program is expanded to include people who are enrolled in Head Start or the National School Lunch Program in addition to income.
- Verizon Wireless
- For low income households enrolled in Lifeline, Verizon Wireless is offering new discount internet options and suspending payments for phone service for 60 days. New and existing customers will receive additional data on wireless devices and no data caps on broadband internet plans.
- Spectrum
- For qualifying low income homes, Spectrum Internet Assist program provides lower-cost high speed internet, free internet modem, no data caps, and no contracts for new internet subscribers.
- Spectrum’s COVID-19 Remote Education Credit is providing 60 days of free internet and Wi-Fi for households with teachers, Pre-K to 12 and college students who are new subscribers. Call (855) 243- 8892 to sign up.
- Cox Connect2compete
- COX is providing low cost internet and wifi for qualifying households that have one or more grade-school students and participates in a government assistance program.
- Cricket Wireless
- Cricket Wireless is offering a discounted plan that can be paid biweekly for new customers. Also, additional data and mobile hotspots are enabled for all customers.
- T-Mobile
- T-Mobile Connects is T-mobile's new low-cost smartphone plan. They are increasing the data on all existing customers plans.
- Cleveland Municipal School District
- CMSD has received Chromebooks and hotspots to distribute to students to complete their lessons. To find out more information about how your student can receive a hotspot and/or Chromebook please ask during food distribution at one of the 22 food pick-up sites.