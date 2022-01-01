Business and Employment Resources
- Department of Job and Family Services
- Unemployment step by step guide
- FAQ
- As unemployment benefits policies are adjusted as a result of COVID-19, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has up-to-date information on unemployment insurance benefits as well as a step by step guide to applying for unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Small Business Administration
- The SBA created a Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources that walks through different loan options, common issues small businesses may be experiencing and access to capital and loans. It also provides guidance for reducing the risk of spreading coronavirus in the workplace.
- Destination Cleveland Tourism Toolkit
- Destination Cleveland has compiled a list of resources for Cleveland-area employers and organizations. It includes information about travel, tourism, unemployment and general COVID-19 facts.
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- This U.S. Chamber of Commerce website provides recommendations for businesses and tips for workplace employees during the outbreak. It provides guidelines about creating a plan and how to respond to coronavirus in the workplace. Additionally, they have a corporate aid tracker which allows you to see how corporate businesses are preparing and protecting their employees and consumers