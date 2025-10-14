More HUD cuts would destabilize supportive housing, Summit County advocates say

Summit County housing advocates are concerned proposed federal funding cuts would destabilize supportive housing.

The potential cuts come as homelessness is on the rise in Ohio and across the country. Since 2020, Ohio's homeless population has grown by 10%, while nationally, the population has grown by 33%, according to the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio. Previous cuts by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, at the direction of the Department of Government Efficiency, have already led housing organizations across the country to cut services.

Summit County Continuum of Care, an organization coordinating housing services, stands to lose millions of dollars to provide supportive housing for those with disabilities or complex medical issues, according to Executive Director Christopher Richardson. The model combines permanent housing with targeted support services to help recipients maintain healthcare, secure income and avoid institutionalization, according to the organization.

“There is a grave concern that we could lose and not see substantial money coming in," Richardson said. "That’s anywhere from $6 or $7 million.”

HUD has proposed limiting permanent housing funding to 30% of continuum of care allocations, down from 87%, according to the Summit County Continuum of Care. Richardson said this would have a ripple effect throughout the community.

“You’re talking about the bottlenecking of having our jails full, our hospitals being full," Richardson said. "It creates another crisis in general.”

The supportive housing model reduces reliance on high cost systems like emergency rooms, jails and foster homes, Richardson said. He expects homelessness to continue to rise due to these cuts.

Other policies enacted by President Donald Trump's administration have raised concerns for Richardson and other housing advocates, like an executive order Trump signed in July that redirects federal homelessness efforts away from housing and toward enforcement and encampment removal. That executive order, combined with a recent Supreme Court ruling upholding local anti-camping ordinances and expanding municipal authority to clear encampments when shelter is available, increase the risk of criminalization for those facing homelessness.

With federal funding at stake, housing organizations must look to other avenues for funding, Richardson said. He's hopeful area foundations will be able to help close the gap.

Richardson is urging residents to call their elected officials to support these housing programs.

“Everyone should have access to good, affordable shelter, and that’s what’s at stake for those that need rental assistance, for those who need crisis services," Richardson said. "It means we can’t provide them with a hand up.”

