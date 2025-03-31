Akron City Council to consider changes to $798 million operating budget

Ahead of its vote today on the city’s nearly $800 million operating budget, Akron City Council will consider a few changes requested by Mayor Shammas Malik.

The mayor wants an additional $245,000 for a number of new expenses, spokesperson Stephanie Marsh said Friday.

The changes include $50,000 for after-school programming; $45,000 for a part-time data analyst for the city’s police oversight board, $100,000 for the nonprofit Keep Akron Beautiful and $50,000 for the city’s mowing program.

The increase will be offset by trimming expenses in other departments to keep the budget at $798 million as originally requested, Marsh said.

That includes reductions of $150,000 for street lighting and a reduction of $95,000 in property tax payments, Marsh said.

Since proposing the budget at the beginning of March, Malik and administration officials have heard feedback from city council members and community members.

The Citizens’ Police Oversight Board asked for additional funds for a data analyst during budget hearings, but that request did not make it into the original budget.

The part-time data analyst will help the police auditor’s office, which handles investigations into police misconduct and use-of-force incidents, said Brandyn Costa, the board’s budget committee chair.

Akron’s finance department initially wanted to wait to hire for this role until the board implemented a new case management software, said Finance Director Steve Fricker.

“I want us to wait until that software is actually in place until we look at hiring additional staff,” Fricker said. “I think that our IT staff can help with the development of some of those things.”

Costa appreciated that suggestion, but said a part-time analyst solely dedicated to the board is preferred.

“I think that's a little different than having a dedicated individual who doesn't have demands on their times ... that we can steer and direct the work to the extent that we would like,” Costa said.

Councilmember Linda Omobien asked the city to find $35,000 for the board to hire that position. The city ended up adding $45,000, according to Marsh.

Finance Department officials will explain the changes to council members in a budget committee meeting Monday afternoon.

The city’s charter requires the budget to be passed by Monday at midnight.