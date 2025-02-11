Bloomberg to fund new Cleveland City Hall staff focused on sustainability, lead safety

Bloomberg Philanthropies will fund three new positions within the city of Cleveland to work on climate change and sustainability issues.

The support staff, whose work will be worth $1.5 million, will work within the mayor’s office to "accelerate progress" on existing programs, like the city’s lead safety program, according to Sarah O'Keeffe, the city's director of sustainability and climate justice Sarah O’Keeffe.

Despite being five years into that program, city data released last year shows that the rate at which Cleveland’s children are being poisoned has not slowed.

Cleveland is one of 25 cities receiving the funding as part of the Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities initiative, which aims to fund climate solutions. The philanthropic organization, founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is doling out $200 million nationwide, including to Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Akron.

The donation also includes $120,000 for non-personnel expenses directly related to climate initiatives across various departments and community partners addressing climate change and inequity.

Cleveland City Council approved the agreement on Monday. The positions, which will be directly employed by Johns-Hopkins University, are supported for three years, according to the legislation.