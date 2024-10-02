Still need to register to vote? Here’s your guide to being prepared at the polls

To cast a ballot in the upcoming November election, Ohioans need to register to vote by Oct. 7. With the deadline less than a week away, Ohio election officials are urging residents to ensure they’re on the state rolls and ready to vote.

There’s not only a presidential election on the ballot. In Ohio, there’s a U.S. Senate seat and three Ohio Supreme Court seats up for grabs. Plus, voters will also get to decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment to change the state’s redistricting process.

“Every Ohioan should visit VoteOhio.gov this week and confirm they are ready to make their voice heard,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio secretary of state in a statement to the Ohio Newsroom. “The process is quick, convenient and a vitally important part of your planning to exercise your right to vote this November.”

Who’s registered to vote in Ohio?

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and have lived in Ohio at least 30 days prior to the election. As of early this week, there were nearly 8.1 million people registered to vote in the state. There’s around 9.2 million people of voting age in the state, according to the Census Bureau .

This year’s voter registration has already surpassed last year’s, which sat under 8 million people, and the last presidential election.Ohio has around 20,000 more registered voters than in 2020.

It’s important to remember, though, that registration is different from turnout. Although more than 8 million Ohioans registered in the last presidential election, only 73% voted, meaning nearly 6 million people went to the polls.

How can I register?

The quickest way to register is online through Ohio’s Online Voter Registration System .

To register, you need to have your drivers’ license and last 4 digits of your social security handy. If you don’t have access to a computer, you can register in person at your local county board of elections office, your BMV or even a public library. There’s also the option to register by mail by filling out the National Mail Voter Registration form . It must be postmarked by October 7th.

🚨🗳️ Reminder: Just ONE WEEK left to register to vote for the November election! 🗳️🚨 Make your voice heard! Ensure you're ready to participate in shaping Ohio's future. Check your registration status and get it done today at https://t.co/zu87jxao1S! 🗓️✨ pic.twitter.com/S3kJlSbSMX — OHSoS (@OHSecofState) September 30, 2024

There are a couple of common mistakes you’ll want to avoid when registering, like forgetting to put an address apartment number, said Paul Adams, president of the Ohio Association of Election Officials.

“There's a number of people that forget to sign the registration card. They go through and they make sure they have all their information. They put down their identification, everything is fine, and then they forget to sign it,” Adams said.

How do I know I’m registered?

If you haven’t felt inspired to vote in a while, maybe sat out of a few races, there’s a chance your voter registration is inactive. Registrations lapse after four years with no political activity.

“Let's say you missed voting for the last handful of years, but you've been signing state petitions,” Adams said. “That counts as voter activity. So it's not only determined by voting history, it's also determined by any other types of voter activity.”

Ohio recently purged nearly 160,000 inactive and out-of-state voters from its rolls earlier this year. To ensure you’re registered, you can check your voter registration status at ohiosos.gov .

While you’re there, double check and make sure your address is up to date. That information determines your polling place and what issues might appear on your ballot.

Is it safe to register my address?

Some Ohioans may be wary of putting their personal information into Ohio’s voter database for fear of abusers or stalkers accessing their address. Luckily, Ohio’s Safe at Home Initiative works to protect their private information.

The program provides survivors of domestic violence, sexual battery, human trafficking, rape, or menacing by stalking with a special confidential voter registration form. It prevents their voter registration information from appearing on public voter registration lists, ensuring they are safe to participate in the democratic process.

Ohio Secretary of State Office The Ohio Secretary of State's Office released advice on how to legally cast your ballot after the change to Ohio's voter ID laws.

Survivors must work with a certified Application Assistant at a domestic violence help agency to apply for the free program.

How else can I prepare for the November election?

Once you’re registered, the next step is putting together a voting plan. Adams suggested looking up your ballot beforehand to see what it will look like, so you don’t feel rushed the day of. You can get a sample ballot from your local county board of elections office or online.

Another thing to keep in mind is that voter laws have changed since the last presidential election. Ohioans are now required to bring a form of photo ID, such as a driver's license, to the polls with them.

“Now would be a great time to pull out your driver's license check and see when does it expire,” Adams said. “Make sure that if it's going to expire or already has before Election Day, that before you go and vote, you get that replaced.”

How is Ohio engaging young people?

Young people are among the least likely to vote, but this election there have been a lot of efforts to engage them. Even Taylor Swift is calling on her listeners to register to vote.

Many Ohio organizations are doing the same. The League of Women Voters Ohio is driving around the state registering college students to vote. The Secretary of State Office launched an initiative this year to help high school seniors register when they graduate.

Plus, the Greater Cleveland Congregations launched a campaign called “Voter Virginity”. The organization of religious groups is ‘seducing’ young voters to the polls with tongue-in-cheek messaging about making your “first time count.”

Greater Cleveland Congregations New voters Evelyn Malvestuto, Nolan Giovagnoli, Paris Jones, Merik Pohl, and DeMario Steele at the Voter Virginity press conference in Cleveland.

The messages will be plastered on billboards, bus signs and posters throughout northeast Ohio. The nonpartisan organization hopes the sex-inspired campaign not only elicits a chuckle, but also gets young voters engaged in the democratic process.

“Everyone agrees voting is important to be a good member of society, but we still have low voter turnout,” said the Rev. James Crews, a member of the campaign and pastor with Antioch Baptist Church. “There’s a huge vacuum of joy in voting right now. So in true GCC style, we said we have to shake this up … We’re going to start a movement and inspire voters.”

