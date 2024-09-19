© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Portage County residents share concerns on racism, voter intimidation after sheriff's comments

Ideastream Public Media | By Abigail Bottar
Published September 19, 2024 at 10:47 PM EDT
Portage County NAACP Vice President Geraldine Nelson puts a hand on the shoulder of Pumpkin as people look on at a NAACP meeting.
Abigail Bottar
/
Ideastream Public Media
Portage County NAACP Vice President Geraldine Nelson comforts Pumpkin after she speaks about racism she's encountered at an NAACP meeting on Sep. 19, 2024.

Portage County residents expressed concerns of racism and voter intimidation at a NAACP meeting Thursday evening in response to Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's controversial Facebook post on Saturday.

In the post on his public Facebook page, Zuchowski called on residents to write down the addresses of people with signs supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, so they can send immigrants to their homes. He also referred to immigrants as "illegal human locusts." The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Portage County Board of Elections have both received complaints of voter intimidation because of the post. Portage County is 86% white, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Many residents at the Portage County NAACP meeting Thursday shared concerns about Zuchowski's posts perpetuating racism, like Pumpkin, an indigenous woman who lives in Kent.

"I'm brown, very brown, and most of you wouldn't know me as native unless you looked at me," she said. "And you would automatically assume I'm Mexican, which happened."

After former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Pumpkin said she faced increased racism.

"I got ugly looks," she said, "and I got ugly comments."

Now, she's even more scared, she said.

"I have intentionally not put up signs in front of my house. I have intentionally not put it on my car," she said. "I have them, but I'm scared."

In a post on Tuesday, Zuchowski defended his original post, writing that he has the right to freedom of speech protected by the First Amendment. But residents argued that his stance on Facebook infringes on their freedom of speech to put political signs in their yards and share their political affiliation. Other residents shared concerns about accountability.

"Who holds someone in this position accountable?," Kent resident Loralea Allen said. "I'm concerned that the only accountability is at the ballot."

Zuchowski is up for reelection in November, and voting him out was a popular solution supported by many residents at the meeting.

"The thing about it is, we are in election time," NAACP President Reney Romine said. "We've got to get people registered, and you can vote your conscience."

However, some shared concerns that voting will not be safe due to fears of intimidation by Zuchowski.

"Many of the things that I've heard - they've saddened me," Board of Elections Deputy Director Theresa Nielsen said, choking back tears. "You should not be afraid to vote."

Voter safety has not been an issue in Portage County, Nielsen said, but the board of election has plans in place if issues arise.

"Please don't be afraid to vote," she said, "because if you are afraid to vote and you do not vote, the bully wins."

The NAACP is encouraging residents who have concerns about voter intimidation to not vote alone, Vice President Geraldine Nelson said.

"Some of us may have to go to the polls with a partner, OK?," she said. "We will go together."

The NAACP and local churches are planning a "souls to the polls" event on Oct. 27 at 1:00 pm at United Church of Jesus Christ in Ravenna for people to early vote in a large group.

Tags
Government & Politics Portage CountyRacismVoter intimidationPortage County Sheriff Bruce ZuchowskiElection 2024
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton, Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content