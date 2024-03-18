Akron council member 'on the fence' about 2024 operating budget, new cabinet positions

Akron council members continue to raise concerns about the creation of some new cabinet positions in Mayor Shammas Malik’s proposed $815 million operating budget.

Ward 4 Councilmember Jan Davis is “on the fence” about the budget in its current state, she said.

“I hope to see the mayor [put a] hold on some of his cabinet positions — maybe identify the most critical ones to do what he needs to get done,” Davis told Ideastream Public Media. “But, I really think some of that money should be invested immediately back into the community.”

Davis said she is not the first council member to raise concerns. She’s spoken with council colleagues over the past week who agree with her, she said.

Ward 8 Councilmember James Hardy first questioned the increase in the number of cabinet positions during council’s budget hearings last week.

“It is a significant increase in what historically has been the mayor’s office. That just needs justification,” Hardy said. “What are all these folks doing, and how are they materially benefitting Akron citizens?”

Malik’s administration proposes $3.5 million for seven administration positions and seven positions under a new department of strategy.

Malik discontinued three previous cabinet positions and some roles are lateral moves from other city departments, city officials said, resulting in a net increase of eight new positions.

The new roles will focus on areas such as opportunities for youth, data and transparency and public engagement, according to the budget proposal.

"I would submit that rather than an expense, one might argue that we are making an investment in the future of Akron and in the change that members of the community voted for when they voted for Mayor [Shammas] Malik,” said Nanette Pitt, Malik’s chief of strategy, during the budget hearing.

The positions are necessary to effect change in the city, Malik said when he initially proposed the budget.

“I think people voted for a city that's more strategic, more collaborative and that requires creating new roles around education and health [and] around public safety,” Malik said.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Davis, who represents West Akron, called for “compromise.”

She wants to spend more money to deal with vacant homes and businesses in her ward, particularly on Copley Road, she added.

“People need immediate help, OK? And I just feel that if we don't do that... they're losing hope,” Davis said. “I get him wanting to get his agenda accomplished that he campaigned on... I have no problem with that. But can we hold on some of that until maybe next year?”

Malik and his staff are having conversations daily with council members to answer questions and provide feedback about why they believe the new positions are necessary, city officials said.

City Council will vote on the budget Monday, March 25. The budget must be passed by March 31.

The mayor is hosting a community town hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Firestone Community Learning Center to get additional feedback from residents.