Elliot Kolkovich to be sworn in as next Summit County Prosecutor

Elliot Kolkovich will be sworn in as Summit County’s new prosecutor Friday afternoon, following Sherri Bevan Walsh’s retirement last week.

The Summit County Democratic committee appointed Kolkovich as her successor. He previously served under Walsh as an outreach prosecutor.

He pulled petitions to run for the role last year before Walsh announced her retirement last month. Walsh retired due to lasting health complications from COVID-19.

Kolkovich was Walsh’s pick to succeed her.

“It is my hope the committee will appoint Elliot Kolkovich, my current outreach prosecutor," Walsh said in the news release announcing her retirement. "He is the most experienced and best person to lead the office moving forward."

Kolkovich will serve through the remainder of Walsh’s term, which was set to expire at the end of 2024.

Kolkovich will face defense attorney John Greven, a Republican, in the general election in November. Both are running unopposed in the March primary.

This is not the first time Kolkovich has run for elected office. He ran for the Ohio House of Representatives in District 38 in 2018 but was defeated by Republican Bill Roemer.

Greven ran for law director of Green Township, a nonpartisan role, in 2023 but lost to Lisa Dean.

Walsh served in the prosecutor’s office since 1986 and was first elected prosecutor in 2000. Serving six consecutive terms, she was the county’s longest-serving prosecutor.

Kolkovich started in the prosecutor’s office as an intern in 2010 and served in various roles, including assistant prosecutor and grand jury supervisor, according to his Linkedin page. He became an assistant U.S. attorney in 2022 and returned to the county prosecutor’s office in May 2023.