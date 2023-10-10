2023 Canton mayoral candidates face off in friendly debate

Candidates running to be the next mayor of Canton faced off in a debate Tuesday night. Republican Roy Scott DePew, a notary signing agent, and Democrat William Sherer II, Canton City Council President, discussed economic development, crime, policing, education and more. The debate was hosted by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Canton Repository and Ideastream Public Media.

This is the first election in decades without an incumbent. Mayor Tom Bernabei announced last year that he would not seek reelection after two terms. The next mayor will have a lot to contend with, as the city continues to experience a rise in violent crime and safety is top of mind for many residents. Canton is also grappling with economic issues. Efforts to revitalize Downtown and support the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village have been economic boons for the city, but some have criticized that this same level of funding and development hasn't come to the city's many neighborhoods. Additionally, the election offers the chance for a new party to take the mayor's office. Canton hasn't had a Republican mayor since 2007.

The debate was moderated by Ideastream Public Media deputy editor-news Andrew Meyer. Candidates were asked questions by Canton Repository reporter and columnist Charita Goshay and Ideastream Public Media reporter and producer Anna Huntsman. Canton Repository managing editor Rick Armon fielded questions from chamber members.

The debate remained friendly, with both candidates often agreeing with each other on their vision for the city.

Economic development

Both candidates agreed that the city should focus on developing neighborhoods over funneling more money to the Hall of Fame Village.

"It can start functioning on its own," DePew said, "so we can start focusing on our neighborhoods."

Both candidates hinted that they would not support the city investing more funding in the Village.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Democratic candidate for mayor, City Council President William Sherer II, spoke in favor of developing Canton's neighborhoods in the Oct. 10, 2023, mayoral debate.

"I believe that we can help them get there," Sherer said, "but the days of us cutting them a check are over."

Sherer added that money for the Village could be better used elsewhere in the city.

"How many more streets could we pave? How many more Canton PD officers could we have on the street?," Sherer said. "And I have no issue supporting them, but I believe the agreements have to be fair."

Trust in police

Both candidates spoke in support of more training for police, in light of the fatal police shooting of James Williams on Jan. 1, 2022. Canton Police Officer Robert Huber shot and killed Williams while he was shooting his AR-15 into the air in his backyard to celebrate the new year. Huber did not identify himself as police before opening fire.

"Nobody knew if there were children behind that fence. Nobody knew. This was a very unfortunate thing, and our police officers need to be held accountable and be responsible for things like this," DePew said. "We can't be going around shooting people through a fence without identifying ourselves first."

Sherer said he would work with the police to implement some of the police reforms the Stark County NAACP have called for in the wake of Williams' death.

"We cannot have enough training to try to avoid situations like that moving forward," Sherer said.

Sherer said he wants to work on building back trust between the community and the police and believes he has the support and relationships to do so.

"As a Democratic candidate for mayor, I'm very blessed to say that I'm endorsed by working families and all of our safety forces in this city," Sherer said.

Both candidates said they support the police and would want to work on hiring new officers to get the force back up to capacity.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Republican mayoral candidate Roy Scott DePew explains how he thinks the local schools can be run better at the Canton mayoral debate on Oct. 10, 2023.

Education

DePew spoke against what he called high taxes from the local school district.

"Get some structure back in before you ask the community for more money. You can't keep taxing these people and asking them for more and more money and then we're not getting results," DePew said. "We had failing grades and failing attendances last year. I think we need to focus on those first before we ask people for more money out of their taxes."

Sherer said he's publicly and privately supported every school levy, and although he's not in favor of taxes going up, he said education is the only way to move the city forward.

"If we want somebody to move here - it's not rocket science - the first thing they're going to think is, 'Where are my kids going to go to school?,'' Sherer said.

Sherer added that he believes the schools are improving and that he would continue to be supportive.

New leadership?

DePew set himself apart from Sherer by calling for a change in leadership in the city.

"I honestly believe that we have been under the same regime for 16 years. We've had a one party system for 16 years, and I'm not sure that that's the way I feel a government should run," DePew said. "We need options. We need more voices other than just one party."

Council is currently made up entirely of Democrats, led by Sherer as president. He contended this leadership has set Canton on the right path, citing Bernabei as a local politician he most admires.

"When the mayor took over almost eight years ago, the city was in distress. It was in financial distress," Sherer said. "I believe that Tom has resurrected the city with financial responsibility, code enforcement and especially economic development."

Friendly political opponents



DePew and Sherer were both very complimentary of each other. When asked what each candidate admired about his opponent, they each spoke of how much respect they have for each other.

"I believe Scott has the same vision as I do," Sherer said. "In my opinion, it doesn't matter if somebody is a Democrat or a Republican. It's going to take all of us to move this city foreword."

The debate will be broadcast on the Sound of Ideas on Oct. 16 at 9:00 a.m. and again at 9:00 p.m. on 89.7 FM and at ideastream.org.