Longtime Ohio City Incorporated leader to serve as Cleveland's director of economic development

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that longtime Ohio City Incorporated Executive Director Tom McNair will serve as the new director of economic development.

McNair will take the helm leading the city department, responsible for overseeing spending of Cleveland’s federal stimulus dollars, implementation of a plan to revitalize the Southeast Side and more.

“I am pleased to welcome Tom to the team," Bibb said in a written statement. "His smart growth mindset and focus on people-oriented development make him an ideal fit for this role moving forward."

McNair worked at Ohio City’s community development corporation for 13 years, leading the organization for nine, overseeing projects like the creation of the Near West Recreation youth sports leagues and fundraising and planning for the soon-to-be built Irishtown Bend Park.

He will replace interim director Terri Hamilton-Brown, who assumed the role after Bibb fired Tessa Jackson earlier this summer.

Bibb said Jackson, who served in the position for just one year, was not responsive enough to the city’s big developers and business community.

McNair will join the city in September. A new executive director for Ohio City Incorporated has not yet been named.