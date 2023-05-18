Akron mayor-elect Shammas Malik taps local leaders, former city officials for transition team

Akron’s presumptive next mayor Shammas Malik has tapped several community leaders - as well as familiar faces in city government - to serve on his transition team in the months ahead of taking office Jan. 1.

Malik introduced the transition team at a press conference Thursday.

“We have more than seven months,” Malik said in a press release ahead of the briefing. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, and it’s important for the folks in our city to know we have one mayor at a time. We’re going to use this time to set ourselves up to hit the ground running on January 1st.”

The transition co-chairs, who will provide Malik formal advice in the coming months, are Tracy Carter, director of government relations at Summa Health System; Jeremy Lile, executive director of Heart to Heart Leadership; Robert DeJournett, pastor of St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ and founder of DeJournett Consulting and Tony O’Leary, former executive director of Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority, former city planning director and a former deputy mayor for administration.

“These four individuals are folks I have immense respect for, and whom I have turned to for advice throughout our campaign,” Malik said. “They have a deep love and commitment for this city, and I’m incredibly thankful for their service.”

St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ is the home church of Pamela Walker, mother of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man fatally shot by Akron police last year. Pastor DeJournett has been at the forefront of calls for justice in the city.

In addition to the co-chairs, three people who worked on Malik’s mayoral campaign will now work for the transition team.

Maria Duvuvuei, Malik’s campaign manager, will serve as transition strategic director; Julie Caruso, deputy campaign manager, was named transition operations director, and Arell Tee, the campaign’s organizing director, will now serve as transition deputy director.

Ellen Lander-Nischt, who formerly served as press secretary under Mayor Dan Horrigan, is joining the team as strategic advisor, according to the release.

The team also unveiled a new website, where citizens can subscribe to an email list to get updates on the transition.

“We’re going to continue rolling out ways folks can get involved,” Malik said.

Malik won the Democratic primary with 43% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Summit County Board of Elections. Malik is expected to win the general election in November since there is no Republican or independent challenger on the ballot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.