Akron moving forward with sewer rate increase. Will it drain your wallet?

Akron sewer customers could see a gradual increase in their monthly bills starting in 2026.

Akron City Council will vote Monday night on a 5.3% volumetric increase - based on the amount of water a customer uses - as well as a Fixed Cost Recovery Charge starting at $5 per month. The fixed charge would remain the same in 2027, then increase to $10 in 2028 and $12.50 in 2029.

The proposal would cost the average customer $22 more per month — an estimated monthly bill of $68.65 — by 2029, according to the city’s proposal.

The increase is needed to help cover the costs of more than 20 projects completed over the past decade to fix the city's aging sewer infrastructure, Public Service Director Chris Ludle said. The projects were required under a federal consent decree to improve waterways and prevent sewage overflows that's been in place since 2014.

City of Akron This table, included in the city's presentation to city council, shows the volumetric rate increases for the average Akron sewer customers over the next four years.

In Monday’s public service committee meeting, Councilmember Brad McKitrick said the increase is needed to maintain the city’s infrastructure.

“It’s never a good thing to have to come before our residents and bring an increase, but it’s absolutely necessary,” McKitrick said.

McKitrick also thanked the city’s public service department for giving presentations during his and other council members’ ward meetings.

Councilmember Samuel DeShazior has heard positive feedback from residents, he said.

“Based on what we have and the feedback that we’ve gotten, we are ready to move forward with it,” DeShazior said.

This would be the first retail rate increase for the 75,000 customers in the city and surrounding communities in 10 years.

Bills could increase even more if city loses fight to scrap final consent decree project

The average Akron residential customer uses 400 cubic feet (hcf) per month, Ludle said. Under the combined volumetric rate and fixed cost recovery charge increases, their monthly sewer bill would increase by $7.24 in 2026 and another $2.36 in 2027, according to the city’s proposal.

The bills may increase even more if the city is required to build an Enhanced High-Rate Treatment facility, the final project project required by the consent decree.

For the past two years, city officials have fought to scrap the EHRT, which would cost more than $260 million to construct, officials said.

The city is negotiating the project in a federal appeals court with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

If the city must move forward with construction, the EHRT would cost rate payers a flat fee of $15 per month – in addition to the other gradual increases – in 2028 and 2029, according to the city’s proposal.

City officials said the EHRT is no longer needed due to the improvements made under the consent decree. The city is in mediation, and officials expect to know a decision by the end of this year.

The sewer increase legislation also proposes financial assistance for customers who meet certain income requirements.

Residents with a household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines or have a Homestead Exemption will receive a 40% discount on their total sewer bill, according to the proposal.