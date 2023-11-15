WATCH at 7 p.m. - Flooded: Adaptation, preparedness and equity amid rising waters

Flooding is impacting an increasing number of areas in recent years, overwhelming existing infrastructure and causing an average of $4.6 billion per event.

Join Great Lakes Now and Ideastream Public Media for a PBS Climate Virtual Town Hall focused on flooding.

Ideastream's Zaria Johnson will moderate a panel discussion with experts in climate adaptation, flooding preparedness, equity and infrastructure.

Featured guests include:

--Beth Gibbons, Social Governance and National Resilience Lead at Farallon Strategies. Beth is an advocate for the improvement of the community of practice of climate adaptation and resilience at all levels of society.

--Kari Lydersen, Chicago-based reporter, author and journalism instructor specializing in energy, the environment, labor, public health and immigration issues. Lydersen recently wrote an introductory piece in a six-part collaboration—“Inundated: Flooding and vulnerable communities in the Great Lakes region."

--Sara Hughes, University of Michigan Associate Professor focused on policy agendas, analysis, and governance processes, focusing on decisions about water resources and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

This event is made possible through a climate programming collaboration between PBS and Detroit Public Television.