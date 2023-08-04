© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Environment & Energy

Akron proposes riparian setback ordinance to protect land surrounding waterways

Ideastream Public Media | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
Canal way park
Katelyn Freil
/
Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition
Akron is proposing a riparian setback ordinance, which would protect waterways in the city like the Ohio and Erie Canal.

Akron is seeking feedback on a proposed ordinance that would protect land surrounding waterways. The plan would positively impact the health of Akron’s rivers and streams.

The city is proposing a riparian setback ordinance, which would increase protection of land surrounding the city’s waterways. The setbacks would reduce the impact of runoff, as well as several other environmental benefits.

“We’re making sure that rainwater and runoff has a chance to percolate downward before entering a waterway," Emily Collins, strategic advisor to the mayor, said, "so it slows the velocity of water and carries fewer pollutants into our waterways.”

This is especially important when residents use fertilizers and other chemicals on their lawns, Collins said.

"You can imagine when people fertilize their lawns for example, making sure that there is an area of conservation before any runoff gets to a waterway allows for that fertilizer to sink into the land instead of going to the waterway," Collins said.

Riparian setbacks also protect from erosion and flooding, filter out water pollutants and preserve wildlife.

This ordinance would impact every ward in the city, Collins said.

“It does have an impact on landowners," Collins said. "It certainly has an impact on users of the waterways as well.”

The ordinance would not outlaw existing structures within the proposed setbacks but instead would regulate any new plans.

"Somebody has installed a garage or something like that in the riparian setback, it's not like they're going to be required to remove it or in any way alter it," Collins said.

Additionally, there are mitigation plans in the ordinance that can be adjusted, Collins said.

"You can alter the normal uses that are allowed if you mitigate the impacts of that use," Collins said.

Most municipalities in Summit County and cities in Ohio already have riparian setbacks in place. The planning process for the ordinance took longer due to major waterways such as the Ohio and Erie Canal, Collins said.

“Restricting development along the canal requires a lot of thought," Collins said.

The city is seeking feedback on the plan by Sep. 8. Public comments can be sent via email to riparian@akronohio.gov or via the city's Zencity Engage Platform.

Environment & Energy AkronrunofferosionfloodWildlifeSummit CountyOhio & Erie Canal
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton, Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media. A Northeast Ohio native and lifelong listener of public radio, Abigail started in public radio as a news intern at WKSU. She graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Kent State University.
