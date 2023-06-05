In a win for environmental advocates, Akron won't develop Theiss Woods

Akron will not develop a 45-acre plot of public land near Cuyahoga Valley National Park. However, the future of Theiss Woods is still unknown.

Akron was considering a proposal to develop housing on the Theiss Woods property, a plan that drew backlash from residents and spurred the creation of the environmental advocacy group Preserve the Valley. The city told the group last month that development of the land is off the table, Preserve the Valley's Jodi Grasgreen said.

“They haven’t decided actually what exactly they’re going to do with it," Grasgreen said.

A spokesperson for the city said in a written statement that no one from the city would agree to an interview regarding Theiss Woods. However, the spokesperson said officials are looking at options to conserve the property and are not speaking with developers. No announcement about the properties future was made.

One option could be turning the property into the next Summit Metro Park. The Western Reserve Land Conservancy submitted a proposal to the city to preserve the property and turn it into a park in 2021.

Preserving Theiss Woods is a win, Grasgreen said, but she still worries about the future of land development in Akron.

“I guess I’m still cautiously optimistic," Grasgreen said.

She’s hopeful Preserve the Valley can work with Akron’s next mayoral administration to create a plan for land use that involves more than just development.

“We’re grateful for the conservation of Theiss Woods, but it begs the issue that we need a bigger plan," Grasgreen said. "We need something holistic with lots of people at the table.”

The city's controversial decision to develop an area off of White Pond Drive into a housing and retail development has caused distrust, Grasgreen said.

"We just can't go willy-nilly and that justifying saving the one tract of land and sacrificing another is not how the environment, how the ecology, how the impact on humans and other living creatures works," Grasgreen said.

Although the city could not promise the next administration will also decide to conserve the land, Grasgreen said she's not worried about presumptive mayor Shammas Malik.

"He answered our environmental voter's guide saying he is 100% for conservation of Theiss Woods," Grasgreen said.

