About the Forums

Talking Jobs with Ohio's Next Governor was a live digital forum featuring Ohio's leading gubernatorial candidates, Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine.

The candidates appeared individually in back-to-back segments and were allotted 45 minutes each to interact with young Ohioans and respond to their questions and comments about education, workforce development and job creation. Andy Chow of the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau served as the forum moderator.

In conjunction with Corporation for Public Broadcasting's American Graduate initiative, Talking Jobs with Ohio’s Next Governor provided a rare opportunity for young adults across the state to engage with the leading candidates in this year’s Ohio gubernatorial race.

Talking Jobs with Ohio’s Next Governor is co-produced by a statewide public media collaborative of CET (Cincinnati), ideastream (Cleveland) and WOSU Public Media (Columbus).

Highlights from the digital forum was broadcast in a special one-hour presentation on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. on WVIZ/PBS ideastream. Watch this program on-demand.

