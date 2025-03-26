Case Western Reserve University closes its diversity office in response to Trump mandate

Case Western Reserve University is closing its diversity, equity and inclusion office effective immediately, the private university's president said in a letter to the campus today.

President Eric Kaler wrote that the move is a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's late January executive orders calling on schools that receive federal funding to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"The executive orders (issued Jan. 20 and Jan. 21) to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in organizations receiving federal funding make clear that there are consequences for those who do not comply," Kaler wrote. "We have watched the evolution of the legal challenges to these executive orders, and, as we have seen among some of our peers already, it is clear we must be in compliance with them to receive the federal funding that is critical to our present and future."

At the same time, the university will establish a new office, called the "Office for Campus Enrichment and Engagement," Kaler said.

"This office will work to connect our community and offer programming that aligns with its new mission: Enriching our campus life through building community, active engagement, mindful learning and transformative civil dialogue," Kaler wrote. "This office will also administer the Gallup Engagement Survey and lead its corresponding committee, which has representation from across the university, to develop action steps to improve our campus engagement."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign a bill in the near future that, similar to Trump's federal mandates, calls on colleges and universities to end their DEI offices, among other sweeping changes to higher education.

Some colleges and universities had already moved to eliminate their DEI offices and change the names and duties of those offices. Kent State University merged its DEI office with its Human Resources office in 2023, into a new division called the Division of People, Culture and Belonging, while the University of Akron changed its DEI office's name to the Office of Community Engagement, Opportunity and Belonging in January, Signal Ohio reported.

Kaler in his letter said the university remains committed to being a place that promotes "civility and the free exchange of ideas."

"At Case Western Reserve, the wide range of ideas, backgrounds and experiences present in our classrooms, labs and gathering spaces is what makes our university such a rich, robust and inspiring place to learn, work and live," Kaler wrote. "It challenges us to think differently, to consider other perspectives and to constantly demand that we do better, and be better. Our institution has a long and proud history of offering a path to a better life for all, and we will continue to do so long into the future."