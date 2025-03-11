Lakeland Community College announces faculty layoffs, program eliminations

Lakeland Community College has announced last it's laying off 10 faculty and eliminating several programs in a bid to cut its overall size and reduce a budget deficit.

The college located in Kirtland also said 14 faculty are retiring during the current school year and won't be replaced, along with at least eight faculty who said they will retire in the next school year. Lakeland President Sunil Ahuja, in letter sent to staff in early March, also said "several health programs" will need to be closed due to low enrollment, although he didn't specify which.

In total, the cuts and retirements this year should total $2.315 million in savings, according to the letter, along with another $800,000 next year with the additional retirements.

This is the third round of cuts at Lakeland, with 25 staff cut in late 2023 and 17 administrative positions eliminated in summer 2024. Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in an April 2023 audit said the college was in serious financial trouble due to enrollment declines and the college was not appropriately cutting its operations to match.

In the letter announcing the new layoffs, Ahuja said the college has been building a path to a more stable future.

"These decisions have been very difficult, but they are made in light of the College's enrollment and financial realities and positioning the college for a financially sustainable future," Ahuja said.

Ahuja wrote that "barring any unforeseen circumstances," these should be the "last round of layoffs" that will be needed to address the college's budget deficit, which Ahuja last described in an late February interview with Ideastream as about $2 million.

The college is also reinvesting $225,000 in three new faculty positions to teach manufacturing, welding and electrical engineering, Ahuja said in the letter.

"Workforce development must be one of our key priorities at the College," Ahuja said.