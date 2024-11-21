Excused from school for religious education? Bill testimony draws crowds at Ohio Statehouse

Northeast Ohio residents have joined hundreds across the state in offering testimony both for and against a bill being considered in the Ohio House and Senate that would require districts to adopt policies to release students for religious instruction.

The bills, House Bill 445 and Senate Bill 293, come as LifeWise Academy, a Christian nonprofit based near Columbus focused on religious instruction, has opened dozens of chapters at school districts across the state, including in Northeast Ohio, to teach classes about the Bible during school time.

Currently, students at districts with LifeWise chapters are taken out of the school – only with parents’ permission – to an off-school site for the lessons. Founder and CEO Joel Penton has previously told Ideastream Public Media the lessons typically only happen during students’ recess or lunch periods, although sometimes they can be taken out with a district's permission during “non-core” classes, like music and art.

Currently, Ohio law says school districts “may” adopt policies to allow students to be released for religious education. The new bills would require schools to adopt policies allowing students’ release.

Sarah Paulett, a mother of two students at Revere Local School District and a member of a group called Revere Citizens Against LifeWise Academy, testified during a Senate Education Committee hearing about the bill Tuesday.

"I choose to raise my children with a religious education, but I do not want to impose that choice on anyone else. Or have it occurring during during school hours," she said. "As a parent, I prioritize religious education and value a strong academic education, so I find time to teach religion outside school hours."

Paulett raised concerns about constitutionality, arguing the bills favor one religion in particular – Christianity – over others, in light of LifeWise’s role in advocating for the bill and what she argued was the bills’ sponsors promoting the LifeWise model.

Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, chair of the Senate Education Committee, responded that the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for religious-release programs' constitutionality in a 1952 decision.

Brian Hanner, a Dover resident, argued that the state should not force school districts to adopt blanket policies allowing release of students for religious instruction. He pointed out two neighboring districts – New Philadelphia and Garraway – made divergent decisions locally. New Philadelphia disallowed religious release programs, while Garraway has had a religious release program that stretches back decades.

“Allow RTRI (release time for religious instruction) to thrive where it appropriately does and within the community standards, not force undue conflict in communities where RTRI does not properly meet the norms of the local community,” Hanner said.

LifeWise this year is serving “nearly 450 schools across the state,” LifeWise founder Penton said during his testimony Tuesday. He highlighted studies suggesting the program provides significant benefits for students."

“Our organization has been growing rapidly, as well as many other organizations like it, because parents, many parents, desperately want Bible education for their students during school hours," he said. "Our release time programs work with school administrators to find a time for students to attend that is not disruptive to the school day.”

In responding to the Senate Education Committee’s questions, Penton said his organization does carry liability insurance and has “safety protocols” in place to ensure students are safe when they travel to the program and back. He said LifeWise, as a religious organization, is not required to accommodate students with disabilities, but he said in some situations LifeWise chapters have sold buses and purchased handicap accessible versions to allow students to attend.

Hundreds of Ohioans had submitted written testimony to the House and Senate committees that are currently reviewing the bills. Sue Ralph, a Richland County resident who volunteers with her local LifeWise program, said parents are reporting back improvements on students’ behavior, academic performance and mental health after their children attended the program.

“Please put this decision in the hands of the parent and not school officials,” she said in written testimony sent to the Senate committee. “Parents should have the authority to decide if religious education is part of their child's schooling. Many parents do not have access or the funds to send their child to private religious schools. SB 293 would make religious education accessible to all students, including those in public school, without burdening the school or taxpayer.”

The bills are still being considered in both the House and Senate Education Committees, and could be reported out during the lame-duck session in November or December for consideration by the full chamber.