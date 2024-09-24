Akron schools correct statement on discipline for teachers who report pre-k issues to union

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Michael Robinson Tuesday pushed back against criticism from teachers about the district’s roll-out of an all-day preschool program, with teachers citing concerns with too few staff for too many students.

In a press release Tuesday, Robinson committed to investigating the issues but also threatened discipline against teachers who don’t report issues with classroom procedures directly to the administration.

“No one should be going to their union rep if they are concerned about classroom procedures,” Robinson said in the news release. "Those who do not follow our protocols will face disciplinary measures. We will certainly investigate the issues that have been raised. We foster a culture of safety and belonging. Our families must have peace of mind when they leave their precious children in our care.”

Pat Shipe, president of the Akron Education Association, said this violates the teachers union contract and teachers' rights to be able to speak up when something is wrong.

"This violates many parts of the contract. We've already filed a grievance on these issues (preschool staffing) as a last resort, which the district denied, unceremoniously denied," Shipe said Tuesday.

Teachers don't have enough backup to allow them to take lunch or even bathroom breaks, Shipe said, with some teachers allegedly "going all day without even being able to use the restroom." In some cases, children who still wear diapers in the preschool program were going "long periods" without their diapers changed, Signal Akron reported, citing emails written by teachers raising the alarm to the district.

Robinson said the district has protocols in place to ensure no student is sitting in a dirty diaper.

"The district has filled pre-k classrooms with educators and paraprofessionals, including substitutes for both teachers and paraprofessionals," he said. "We have also set up communication systems to ensure that when someone needs to exit a classroom to assist a child in need, another qualified individual is available to step in. This ensures continuous supervision and support for all students."

The all-day preschool program was rolled out this school year, a key initiative for Robinson - who is in his second year at the district - who has said he wants to accelerate early literacy progress at the school district. Previously, the district had a half-day program.

“Our new, all-day pre-k program is designed to give our youngest scholars the best start possible,” Robinson said in the news release. “By investing in early education, we give our children the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond. This program is about more than just academics; it’s about nurturing a love for learning and providing a safe, supportive environment for children to grow.”