Another Cleveland school board member steps down, the fifth in the last year

A longtime Cleveland Metropolitan School District board of education member has resigned, making him the fifth board member to step down in a year's time.

Robert Heard Sr. has been on the board since 2004 and previously served as the board’s chair from 2007 to 2009 as well as president of the Ohio Association of School Boards from 2021 to 2022. Heard did not list a reason in the resignation letter he sent to Mayor Justin Bibb on July 11.

"My 19 year tenure has been both rewarding and challenging," Heard wrote in the letter. "I hope that in some way my contributions have lead to the increased academic success of our students. I will continue to be a supporter of public education at the local, state and national levels."

CMSD like other school districts across the country is facing a number of challenges. This includes a looming deficit, which it addressed in part through cuts that the district put into place earlier this year to a number of pandemic-relief funded initiatives. It has also cut staff at the district's central office. The district has a new operating levy on the ballot in November. CMSD has seen declining enrollment for year, while teachers and staff are still dealing with lingering effects from the pandemic on student performance and behavior.

Two other board of education members - Vice Chair Leah Hudnall and longtime board member Denise Link - announced their resignations last month; Link and Heard were two of the longest-serving members on the board. Two others resigned last year, including former Board Chair Anne Bingham, not long after Warren Morgan was appointed CEO by Mayor Bibb in concurrence with the school board.

School board members in Cleveland are appointed by the mayor, unlike other school districts. Bibb's office confirmed the news of Heard stepping down Friday.

"I thank Robert Heard for his remarkable service on the school board. His dedication to our students and commitment to improving our schools has not gone unnoticed," Bibb said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The mayor's office did not directly answer a question about concerns around continuity in leadership amid so many board members stepping down, despite the levy campaign and the district's financial challenges.

"We look forward to finding qualified board members, including parents, from around the city to bring a diverse set of voices to the board to make the hard decisions needed to improve education in the City of Cleveland and support the vision and goals of CEO Morgan and Board Chair Elaqad," the mayors office said in response.

The city is seeking applications to fill the three empty board seats. The board is out-of-session until August. A volunteer nominating panel will select their top picks. Then, the mayor will make the final determination. Anyone interested can apply online or drop off their applications at the city hall.