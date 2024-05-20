Akron teachers union protests possible jobs cuts

Teachers and community members protested Akron Public Schools’ plan to cut dozens of teachers in a rally outside the district’s headquarters in downtown Akron Monday afternoon.

Facing a looming budget deficit and stating a need to “right-size” the school district after years of enrollment declines, the district administration last week announced it would be cutting 285 positions, including about 200 positions covered by the teachers union. The board of education is set to vote on the plan Monday night.

Leaders with the Akron Education Association, which represents teachers and other staff at Akron Public Schools, alleged the district and Superintendent Michael Robinson are engaged in "union busting" tactics. AEA President Pat Shipe alleged Robinson has moved to discipline teachers critical of the administration, while being critical himself of the union's contract and arguing it's the source of the district's problems.

"We have a good idea of how labor unions are treated in Louisiana," Shipe said, referring to Robinson's former school district. "But we are in Akron, Ohio. We're in northeastern Ohio. We have a rich history of labor in this town. Labor that built the city. Labor that moved the city forward. Labor that continues to play a vital role in our community, labor, and a community that supports all of you: parents, families, students, your neighbors, corporate partners, politicians, and even many of the superintendents own staff, support you."

Spokesperson Mark Williamson said the allegation of union-busting is news to him.

"This allegation has not been brought to the district's attention," Williamson said. "That would be the appropriate way to address such concerns. Therefore, we will not respond to assertions based on speculation."

Janell Brown, second vice president (elementary) with the Akron Education Association, alleged the superintendent compared the union to "the devil" in remarks to a local church over the weekend.

"We are told that the superintendent recently stated, 'This is my house. I want the union people out of my house,'" Brown said.

While about 110 of the 285 positions that could be cut will be removed via attrition — through retirements or removing vacant positions — almost 170 employees could lose their jobs according to a discussion of the cuts by district officials during the May 13 board meeting.

About 200 vacant and filled positions, represented by the Akron Education Association, will be eliminated, according to the plan. Among those are 77 “non-certified” substitute teachers, 58 teaching staff not directly in the classroom and 66 teachers.

The district has said it will also need increased funding to keep operations in the black in the future; it's not seen a new levy approved to fund operations since 2012. The board will also vote on the exact details of a levy to put on the ballot this November.

This story will be updated with details from the meeting.