© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMSD joins growing list of Northeast Ohio districts calling off classes for the eclipse

Ideastream Public Media | By Conor Morris
Published March 8, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST
Cleveland Metropolitan School District headquarters.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland Metropolitan School District headquarters. The district has made the decision to cancel classes on the day of the eclipse.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District said Friday it will be closing all schools for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The school district said the closure is necessary because it will occur right around dismissal time for many of its schools.

"This could result in scholars being on buses during the eclipse and generally complicating dismissal procedures," the district said in an email to parents and staff Friday. "The Greater Cleveland area is expecting a large influx of visitors, which will likely result in heavy traffic congestion on the region’s highways and main roads. It is also possible, because of the large numbers of individuals in the area, that cellular and internet service could be hampered or disrupted."

Many other public school districts throughout Northeast Ohio, from Akron to Parma to Lordstown, have announced they will close due to the eclipse while others, like Youngstown Public Schools, have said they will dismiss students early. Some schools, however, have elected not to close and lose a day of education time.

The district wrote that it hopes students, families and educators can use the time to enjoy "such a unique event."

"In this spirit, the District has received – through the generosity of NASA Glenn Research Center and the NASA Headquarters Science Mission Directorate, with the support of Mayor Justin Bibb and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown – a donation of a pair of eclipse glasses for every CMSD scholar!" the email reads. "Our Operations team has received these glasses and they will be delivered to our schools for distribution to scholars in the coming weeks."

The district noted there are multiple events that could benefit students and families, including at the Great Lakes Science Center, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the Cleveland Public Library.
Tags
Education Total eclipseCleveland Metropolitan School Districtsolar eclipse 2024
Conor Morris
Conor Morris is the education reporter for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Conor Morris