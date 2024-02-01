© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Baldwin Wallace announces jobs cuts as it contends with budget deficit

Ideastream Public Media | By Conor Morris
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST
Updated February 1, 2024 at 6:54 PM EST
A colonial building with a triangular roof and columns.
Annie Wu
/
Ideastream Public Media
Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

Baldwin Wallace University is cutting 23 staff, among other measures, to try to balance its books in the face of a budget deficit.

Those positions include "full and part-time staff and non-tenured faculty positions," the private university announced on its website on Feb. 1. It's not clear which positions those will be.

The university will also continue to operate under a hiring freeze through December 2024 and will reorganize 13 programs, including no longer admitting students in some majors and merging others, according to the website. The university will no longer offer bachelor's degrees in French and German, and the Master of Education program for superintendent licensure will also be cut. Current students will be allowed to finish their degrees.

"Like many universities across our country, both large and small, BW must always work to maintain a balanced budget," the university wrote. "During the past two years we have operated with budget deficits, which we cannot continue to do. To address the operating deficit, we have looked at every area of the university over the past few months to ensure that we are operating as cost-effectively as possible."

The university said it is also implementing other "reductions" for this fiscal year and next, with a focus on "reducing expenses, overhead and administrative functions, including the reduction of positions," according to the website.

Baldwin Wallace's board of trustees approved a budget reduction plan last week, which also includes a plan to increase revenues.

Corrected: February 1, 2024 at 6:42 PM EST
The Master of Education program for superintendent licensure will be cut. This story previously said the cut would be to the Master of Education program.
Education Baldwin Wallace University
Conor Morris
Conor Morris is the education reporter for Ideastream Public Media.
