Mayor announces more changes at Cleveland Metropolitan schools as board member steps down

Cleveland's mayor's office announced Friday afternoon that Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education member Anne Bingham will be stepping down from her position.

Until recently, Bingham had been the chair of the board. The city in a news release did not list a reason why she was stepping down.

“We are grateful to Anne for her dedication to our children in the City of Cleveland,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in the release. “We thank Anne for her service and leadership. I am confident that the Board will continue to work diligently to increase opportunities for each student in CMSD, building on the accomplishments achieved during Anne’s service.”

In June, Bibb announced a new chair and vice chair, along with two new board members. Bingham has been a board member since 2014 and served as chair since 2017. Cleveland has a mayoral-controlled school board. The mayor appoints board members and plays a large role in the hiring of CEOs. Several months ago, the school district hired new CEO Warren Morgan under Bingham's tenure as chair.

The city listed several accomplishments for Bingham, including her advocacy for the Say Yes to Education program, which provides free college scholarships to all CMSD students, and her work overseeing levy campaigns and the district's pandemic response.

Bingham previously served on the board of Friends of Breakthrough Schools, a Cleveland charter school system, according to CMSD's website. She also served on the board of the Cleveland Transformation Alliance, an organization meant to oversee public and charter school quality and cooperation in Cleveland.

Bibb's administration also recently announced a new chief of education. The school district prepares to begin a new school year starting Monday, although some schools have already started.

Bingham's seat will expire in late June 2025. Those interested can apply for the board seat on the city's website.