Outgoing CMSD CEO Gordon heads to Tri-C as new leader on student development

Outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced Friday he’ll be joining Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) as an upper-level administrator and cabinet-level advisor to Tri-C president Michael Baston.

Gordon notified CMSD students, educators and families in a letter that he will become the senior vice president for student development and education pipeline at Tri-C. His first day will be July 31.

Gordon said he will focus on strategies to ensure a “seamless transition” for students from early childhood to post-secondary education “and beyond.”

“A key focus of my work will be identifying and addressing gaps in the current student development and support systems at the college to ensure students have access to the resources and supports they need to succeed,” Gordon said.

Tri-C in a press release said Gordon will be working closely with Baston as a “thought partner.”

“Eric has held what is arguably one of the most important and challenging jobs in Cleveland for over a decade,” Baston said. “He is widely respected and recognized as an innovative educator with an unfailing commitment to students and an open, collaborative style that has reshaped CMSD. No one understands the challenges facing Cleveland students better than Eric or is more committed to helping them stay in school and ultimately achieve postsecondary education or training.”

Gordon and Tri-C in their statements highlighted Gordon’s work with community partners to get the Say Yes Cleveland scholarship program started in 2019, which provides free college scholarships to all qualifying CMSD students to in-state and other institutions of higher education.

“I am most excited about continuing the work I loved most as CMSD’s CEO, serving as an advocate for students, working to address their needs and concerns, and collaborating with community stakeholders to identify and address gaps in the education system,” Gordon said.

A Tri-C spokesperson said Gordon will be earning $210,000 in his new position at Tri-C.

Gordon will stay on at CMSD until late July, when new CEO Warren Morgan will assume the position.