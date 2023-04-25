Akron Board of Education appoints new member

The Akron Board of Education Monday night chose a new Board of Education member after former board member N.J. Akbar left for a new job earlier this month.

The new member, Rene Molenaur, an instructional coach at the University of Akron, is a former Akron Public Schools student herself and a former middle school teacher, according to a release from the district. She has two children in the district currently.

“I have firsthand knowledge of the challenges and rewards of working in the classroom, and the impact that effective policies and programs can have on student learning and achievement,” she told the board in her letter of introduction. “From theory to practice and from the classroom to the living room, I have gained a deep understanding of the needs and priorities of parents and educators in the district, as well as the broader education policy landscape.”

Molenaur was one of six finalists the Board interviewed during a lengthy executive session Monday evening.

"I’m excited to welcome Dr. Molenaur to our board," Board President Derrick Hall said. "I find her to be a dedicated and experienced educator with a passion for student success and educational policy.”

Molenaur will likely be the deciding vote after the Board had a split vote on Monday this week on whether or not to formally hire a search firm for a new superintendent chosen by the Board of Education last week. The board had voted 3-3 on pursuing that course of action, with Board Member Job Esau Perry Monday night urging caution.

"I would suggest holding off on that point until we become more stable as a board and as a district," Perry said.

Some members of the community and leaders, including the president of the Greater Akron Area Chamber of Commerce, have asked the Board to delay its pursuit of a new superintendent as well due to several Board seats up for re-election in November and broader concerns with the Board's decision-making.