Cleveland Metropolitan School District seeks public input on next CEO

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is seeking its next CEO, and the CMSD board is asking for public input to help find the right candidate to lead the district.

CMSD sent a news release Thursday inviting parents, staff and stakeholders to community meetings, focus groups, an online survey and on-site interviews with the search firm conducting the search, Alma Advisory Group.

Meetings are scheduled for later this month at the following locations. (refreshments and childcare will be provided):



East Professional Center, 349 E. 79th St. - Tuesday, Jan. 17

Max Hayes High School, 2211 W 65th St. - Wednesday, Jan. 18

John F. Kennedy High School, 15111 Miles Ave. - Thursday, Jan. 19

All of the community meetings are from 6 to 8 p.m. All meetings can be attended in person or virtually.

An online survey will also be posted January 12 through January 31, with multiple languages supported. Meanwhile, focus groups and on-site interviews will take place from January 17 to January 19.

More information on those opportunities to provide feedback will be posted on CMSD’s website at https://www.clevelandmetroschools.org/CEOsearch.

CMSD Board of Education Chair Anne Bingham said in a letter to parents and others this week that the Board wants to hear their input.

“The Board of Education values the community’s input, as we begin a process that will be both robust and interactive,” Bingham said. “Your participation is crucial for gathering insights and feedback.”

The board of education has already settled on some aspirational goals it wanted the next CEO to focus on through some exercises late last year, including eliminating achievement gaps that persist between students of color and white students.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced last year he will be stepping down at the end of this school year. The school district highlighted a number of achievements that occurred under his 10-plus-year tenure in the release, including an increase in enrollment in high-quality preschools, reduced achievement gaps for Black and Hispanic students, and increased graduation rates.