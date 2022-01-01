Listening Project Forum on Poverty

On Wednesday, August 30th, ideastream gathered leaders from 12 different non-profit and social service agencies from throughout Northeast Ohio for a discussion on poverty.

The discussion was part of ideastream’s Listening Project effort to identify “the things that matter most” to residents of Northeast Ohio.

The report on ideastream’s Winter 2017 Listening Project survey on poverty in Northeast Ohio was a jumping off point for the discussion.

The participants were (l-r):

Brian Davis, Northeast Ohio Coalition for Homelessness

Jennifer Scofield, Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland

Melissa Winfield, Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority

Jeffery Patterson, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority

Kate Carden, Cleveland Housing Network

John Habat, Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Jackie Boehnlein, Lorain County Community Action Agency

Juliana Chase-Morefield, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

Kristin Warzocha, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Elizabeth Newman, Centers for Families and Children

Jacqueline Chisholm, The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland

Mary McNamara, Cleveland Department of Aging

The moderator was Mike Shafarenko, Manager of Civic Engagement, Web & Social Media for ideastream.

Read the report on ideastream’s Listening Project survey on poverty online at ideastream.org/lp