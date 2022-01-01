Listening Project Forum on Poverty
On Wednesday, August 30th, ideastream gathered leaders from 12 different non-profit and social service agencies from throughout Northeast Ohio for a discussion on poverty.
The discussion was part of ideastream’s Listening Project effort to identify “the things that matter most” to residents of Northeast Ohio.
The report on ideastream’s Winter 2017 Listening Project survey on poverty in Northeast Ohio was a jumping off point for the discussion.
The participants were (l-r):
Brian Davis, Northeast Ohio Coalition for Homelessness
Jennifer Scofield, Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland
Melissa Winfield, Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
Jeffery Patterson, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Kate Carden, Cleveland Housing Network
John Habat, Cleveland Habitat for Humanity
Jackie Boehnlein, Lorain County Community Action Agency
Juliana Chase-Morefield, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio
Kristin Warzocha, Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Elizabeth Newman, Centers for Families and Children
Jacqueline Chisholm, The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland
Mary McNamara, Cleveland Department of Aging
The moderator was Mike Shafarenko, Manager of Civic Engagement, Web & Social Media for ideastream.
Read the report on ideastream’s Listening Project survey on poverty online at ideastream.org/lp