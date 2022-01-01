Courting Justice Ohio: Northeast Ohio Municipal Judges Forum

On Friday, April 7th 2017, at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square, ideastream hosted a forum with municipal judges from across Northeast Ohio to get their perspective on how issues surrounding court fines, fees, and the bail system affect their work and communities. This forum was part of ideastream's Justice for All series as well as its Courting Justice Ohio initiative, a year long initiative to engage criminal justice stakeholders and residents on the reforms needed and already underway to address the disproportionate impact of fines, fees and bail on the poor.

This forum was moderated by ideastream Coordinating Producer, Anne Glausser.

The judges (l-r):

Judge Charles L. Patton, Cleveland Municipal Court

Judge Suzan Marie Sweeney, Cleveland Municipal Court

Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons, Presiding Judge, Rocky River Municipal Court

Judge Jimmy L. Jackson, Jr., Cleveland Municipal Court

Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams, Presiding Judge, Akron Municipal Court

Judge Michael R. Sliwinski, Cleveland Municipal Court

Judge K.J. Montgomery, Shaker Heights Municipal Court

Judge Terri Stupica, Chardon Municipal Court

Judge Deborah LeBarron, Euclid Municipal Court