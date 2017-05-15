Courting Justice Ohio: Forum with Stakeholders of The Ohio Transformation Fund

On Monday, May 15th 2017, ideastream held a panel discussion and forum on the disproportionate impact of court fines, fees and bail have on the poor with grantees, funders, and other stakeholders of the Ohio Transformation Fund.



The Ohio Transformation Fund is a collaborative fund focused on transforming the justice system, supporting efforts to address the negative impact of the current system on youth, families and communities.



This discussion was part of idestream's ongoing Courting Justice Ohio initiative, and took place at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry's Richard Sering Center.



Our panelists were:



Judge K.J. Montgomery

Shaker Heights Municipal Court



Mike Brickner

Senior Policy Director, ACLU Ohio



Tony Minor

Director of Advocacy, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries



Our moderator was Mike Shafarenko, Manager of Civic Engagement, Web and Social Media for ideastream



