Courting Justice Ohio: Forum at The Centers for Families and Children

On Wednesday, April 12th 2017, ideastream held a panel discussion and forum disproportionate impact of court fines, fee and bail have on the poor with counselors and social workers at East Office of The Centers for Families and Children.

This forum was part of ideastream's Justice for All series as well as its Courting Justice Ohio initiative, a year long initiative to engage criminal justice stakeholders and residents on the reforms needed and already underway to address the disproportionate impact of fines, fees and bail on the poor.

The panelists were:



Robert Triozzi

Law Director for Cuyahoga County



Elizabeth Newman

President and CEO for The Centers for Families and Children



Sara Dorn

Public interest and advocacy reporter for cleveland.com



The moderator was Mike Shafarenko, Manager of Civic Engagement, Web and Social Media for ideastream.



Find more Courting Justice Ohio discussions and join the conversation at http://courtingjusticeohio.org