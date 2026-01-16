Northeast Ohio's lineup of 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
Events are planned across Northeast Ohio over the coming days to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
The federal holiday honors the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an African American civil rights activist who played a pivotal role in combatting desegregation and leading anti-racism action across the country.
Dr. King, who led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, became famous for his “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letters from a Birmingham Jail,” which he wrote while he was under arrest for violating an anti-protest injunction in Birmingham. This was not a singular occurrence; Dr. King was arrested 29 times during his career, according to the King Center. For his struggle for civil rights for African Americans, Dr. King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Four years later, Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. The motel where he was killed is now a museum.
During his lifetime, Dr. King made several visits to Northeast Ohio to give speeches, including in Cleveland, which boasted a large population of African Americans descended from the American South, and in Cleveland Heights. He also spoke in Canton and at Oberlin College.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. Here's a list of some of the events scheduled over the coming days to commemorate Dr. King:
Cuyahoga County
MLK Open House and Day of Music
Cleveland Orchestra
Severance Music Center
11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Monday, 12-5 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra will host a day of free events, performances and activities at Severance Music Center honoring Dr. King and his legacy.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Union Home Mortgage Plaza
1100 Rock & Roll Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is open for extended hours on MLK Day, and will host performances celebrating Dr. King’s legacy.
49th Annual Dr. King Day Celebration by Cuyahoga Community College
KeyBank State Theatre
1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115
Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga Community College will host an event with musical performances and speakers on Sunday.
Geauga County
MLK Day Celebration
Heritage House
111 East Park St., Chardon, OH 44024
Friday, 2 p.m.
Lorain County
MLK Day – Rededication to the Dream
Oberlin House of the Lord
125 South Pleasant St., Oberlin, OH 44074
Monday, 12-1:30 p.m.
The Metro NAACP will host a rededication.
Mahoning County
Martin Luther King Workshop
First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown
201 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503
Monday, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
The MLK Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley will hold a community workshop.
Medina County
Honoring Martin Luther King Dr. Day Event
Second Baptist Church
451 Bronson St., Medina, OH 44256
Monday, 7 p.m.
Portage County
Portage NAACP – MLK Prayer Breakfast
1400 East Main St., Kent, OH 44240
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Portage NAACP is hosting a prayer breakfast at Kent United Church of Christ. Tickets cost $20.
Stark County
39th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat Service
Temple Israel
432 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Friday, 6:15-7:30 p.m.
Temple Israel will host a worship service honoring Dr. King. Refreshments will be offered at 5:30 p.m. before service. No signup is required.
The 51st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration
Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center
1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton, OH 44707
Monday, 10 a.m.
An annual event commemorating Dr. King will be held at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center. The event is free. Those who wish to can donate $10 to receive breakfast at the event.
University of Mt. Union – MLK Day of Service
University of Mount Union
1972 Clark Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601
Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
As part of its MLK week, Mt. Union will host a day of service, celebrating Dr. King’s legacy by engaging in community volunteering. Volunteers can check in at 9 a.m. at the Peterson Field House of the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.
Summit County
Akron Urban League's Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
DoubleTree by Hilton Akron/Fairlawn
3180 West Market St., Akron, OH 44333
Monday, 8 a.m.
Individual tickets for this event cost $60, and doors open at 7:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton.
MLK Power, Love and Justice Weekend - Akron Youth Day of Doing
Various locations in Akron, Ohio
Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Power, Love and Justice weekend will host “a day of volunteering, engaging conversations, and collaborative activities.” The event is free.
Rising to Meet the Moment Gospel Concert
The Faith Place
790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Power Love and Justice weekend is also hosting a gospel concert featuring the Chicago Mass Choir. Tickets cost $20 for those under the age 25, and $30 for general admission.
Tuscarawas County
40th Annual Christopher Lowery Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Tribute
First Baptist Church
140 Regent St., Dover, OH 44622
Monday, 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church in Dover will hold its annual MLK Day tribute. Bradley Bielski, dean of Kent State University Tuscarawas, will speak at the event.