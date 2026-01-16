Northeast Ohio's lineup of 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Events are planned across Northeast Ohio over the coming days to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The federal holiday honors the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an African American civil rights activist who played a pivotal role in combatting desegregation and leading anti-racism action across the country.

Dr. King, who led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, became famous for his “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letters from a Birmingham Jail,” which he wrote while he was under arrest for violating an anti-protest injunction in Birmingham. This was not a singular occurrence; Dr. King was arrested 29 times during his career, according to the King Center. For his struggle for civil rights for African Americans, Dr. King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Four years later, Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. The motel where he was killed is now a museum.

During his lifetime, Dr. King made several visits to Northeast Ohio to give speeches, including in Cleveland, which boasted a large population of African Americans descended from the American South, and in Cleveland Heights. He also spoke in Canton and at Oberlin College.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. Here's a list of some of the events scheduled over the coming days to commemorate Dr. King:

Cuyahoga County

MLK Open House and Day of Music

Cleveland Orchestra

Severance Music Center

11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Monday, 12-5 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra will host a day of free events, performances and activities at Severance Music Center honoring Dr. King and his legacy.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Union Home Mortgage Plaza

1100 Rock & Roll Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is open for extended hours on MLK Day, and will host performances celebrating Dr. King’s legacy.

49th Annual Dr. King Day Celebration by Cuyahoga Community College

KeyBank State Theatre

1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115

Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Community College will host an event with musical performances and speakers on Sunday.

Geauga County

MLK Day Celebration

Heritage House

111 East Park St., Chardon, OH 44024

Friday, 2 p.m.

Lorain County

MLK Day – Rededication to the Dream

Oberlin House of the Lord

125 South Pleasant St., Oberlin, OH 44074

Monday, 12-1:30 p.m.

The Metro NAACP will host a rededication.

Mahoning County

Martin Luther King Workshop

First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown

201 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503

Monday, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

The MLK Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley will hold a community workshop.

Medina County

Honoring Martin Luther King Dr. Day Event

Second Baptist Church

451 Bronson St., Medina, OH 44256

Monday, 7 p.m.

Portage County

Portage NAACP – MLK Prayer Breakfast

1400 East Main St., Kent, OH 44240

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Portage NAACP is hosting a prayer breakfast at Kent United Church of Christ. Tickets cost $20.

Stark County

39th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat Service

Temple Israel

432 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709

Friday, 6:15-7:30 p.m.

Temple Israel will host a worship service honoring Dr. King. Refreshments will be offered at 5:30 p.m. before service. No signup is required.

The 51st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration

Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center

1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton, OH 44707

Monday, 10 a.m.

An annual event commemorating Dr. King will be held at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center. The event is free. Those who wish to can donate $10 to receive breakfast at the event.

University of Mt. Union – MLK Day of Service

University of Mount Union

1972 Clark Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601

Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As part of its MLK week , Mt. Union will host a day of service, celebrating Dr. King’s legacy by engaging in community volunteering. Volunteers can check in at 9 a.m. at the Peterson Field House of the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.

Summit County

Akron Urban League's Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

DoubleTree by Hilton Akron/Fairlawn

3180 West Market St., Akron, OH 44333

Monday, 8 a.m.

Individual tickets for this event cost $60, and doors open at 7:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

MLK Power, Love and Justice Weekend - Akron Youth Day of Doing

Various locations in Akron, Ohio

Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Power, Love and Justice weekend will host “a day of volunteering, engaging conversations, and collaborative activities.” The event is free.

Rising to Meet the Moment Gospel Concert

The Faith Place

790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Power Love and Justice weekend is also hosting a gospel concert featuring the Chicago Mass Choir. Tickets cost $20 for those under the age 25, and $30 for general admission.

Tuscarawas County

40th Annual Christopher Lowery Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Tribute

First Baptist Church

140 Regent St., Dover, OH 44622

Monday, 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Dover will hold its annual MLK Day tribute. Bradley Bielski, dean of Kent State University Tuscarawas, will speak at the event.