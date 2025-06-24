Looking to beat the heat on or in Lake Erie? Officials advise safety first

With summer in full swing, many people may be thinking of heading to Lake Erie to find some relief from the heat. Officials, however, caution that everyone should be mindful of potential hazards when they’re in or on the water.

People can underestimate the power of currents on Lake Erie, said Christy Moore, aquatics director for Cleveland Metroparks. The wind direction and intensity, she said, can change quickly, giving swimmers little time to react.

“The shallower the lake, the shorter the wave period, which means the waves are coming in faster,” Moore said. “If you get knocked down by a wave, you may only have a couple seconds to get back up before another wave is coming at you.”

If you do go in the water, Moore said, you should only swim in designated places where lifeguards are on duty and follow the buddy system – swimming with others, in case of emergency. And anyone who runs into trouble, she added, should try to get the attention of others nearby.

“If you're able to hold on to a floating object, you want to conserve your energy as much as possible while keeping your airway out of the water,” Moore said.

Dominic Catanese, outdoor education manager for Lake Metroparks has a few other tips for people when it comes to visiting Lake Erie. If you're on the water, you should only wear floatation devices approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, Catanese said. And even if you're staying on land, he said there are a few other safeguards you should take, including wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated, especially during days with elevated temperatures.

“People tend to forget how hot the sun can be or how humid it is,” Catanese said. “They get so distracted by all of the fun and watching their kids that they may forget to stay hydrated.”

People with children, Catanese said, should take additional precautions in the water to ensure their child’s safety.

“It's important for parents to keep an eye on their kids, Catanese said, “the lifeguards aren't babysitters.”

If bad weather is forecast for the day, such as thunderstorms, residents should avoid going to the waterfront altogether. Moore said Cleveland Metroparks posts data online for people to see before they go to their waterfront locations.

“If the water conditions are rough, if there is elevated bacteria, we'll post all that information on the website,” Moore said, “[that way] people don't pack up their family and make the trip up to the beach just to find that we have the water closed or there's an advisory.”

