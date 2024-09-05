© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Akron evacuates half-mile area around industrial fire

Ideastream Public Media | By Andrew Meyer
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Smoke visible from a fire burning at a commercial site at 1081 Rosemary Blvd. in Akron, Sept. 5, 2024.
City of Akron
Smoke visible from a fire burning at a commercial site at 1081 Rosemary Blvd. in Akron, Sept. 5, 2024.

Akron officials have evacuated a half-mile area around a fire burning in an industrial building near Akron Fulton Airport. 

The fire, at 1081 Rosemary Boulevard, was first reported Thursday afternoon. The city called the blaze an "unsafe hazmat situation" due to chemicals inside the building which are burning. It’s urging people to avoid the area.

The city did not specify what chemicals may be involved.

Evacuation zone around fire at 1081 Rosemary Blvd. in Akron, Sept. 5, 2024.
City of Akron
Evacuation zone around fire at 1081 Rosemary Blvd. in Akron, Sept. 5, 2024.

The city set up a reunification center at Firestone Park Community Center for residents who have been forced out of their homes. It’s providing transportation there for anyone who needs it. An overflow site is also open at Joy Park Community Center.
Andrew Meyer
Andrew Meyer is the deputy editor of news at Ideastream Public Media.
