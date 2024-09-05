Akron evacuates half-mile area around industrial fire

Akron officials have evacuated a half-mile area around a fire burning in an industrial building near Akron Fulton Airport.

The fire, at 1081 Rosemary Boulevard, was first reported Thursday afternoon. The city called the blaze an "unsafe hazmat situation" due to chemicals inside the building which are burning. It’s urging people to avoid the area.

The city did not specify what chemicals may be involved.

City of Akron Evacuation zone around fire at 1081 Rosemary Blvd. in Akron, Sept. 5, 2024.

The city set up a reunification center at Firestone Park Community Center for residents who have been forced out of their homes. It’s providing transportation there for anyone who needs it. An overflow site is also open at Joy Park Community Center.

