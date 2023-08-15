With one jump Akron kids reopen renovated city pool

About 30 Akron children performed a “first jump” to celebrate the opening of the newly renovated Perkins Woods Pool on Tuesday.

The city held a reopening ceremony to mark the completion of the eight-month $6 million renovation.

The pool on the city’s west side now features a climbing wall, shallow water play space, 25-meter lap lanes and a shaded pool seating area, according to a city media release. Also renovated was the bathhouse. A fifteen-foot slide will be added in the future, according to city officials.

"These upgrades will serve Akron residents for many years to come. This is an exciting day for all of Akron and I look forward to seeing our kids enjoy this public space well into the future,” Akron Mayor Horrigan wrote in a media release.

Before construction, the community weighed in on the renovations of the Perkins Woods Pool, one of two public outdoor pools in Akron, through surveys distributed by the City of Akron Recreation and Parks Bureau.

In 2019, the city received more than 1,500 responses from community members, who prioritized upgrading community centers, playgrounds and both of Akron's outdoor pools, officials said. The other outdoor at pool is at Reservoir Park Pool on the city's east side. In 2020, the community weighed in further emphasizing play features and better seating at the Perkins Woods Pool.

“The collaboration between the Akron Recreation & Parks division and our neighborhood shows how important these public spaces are to all of us, and how we need to work together to make sure that everyone can enjoy them,” said Council President Margo Sommerville.

The city said it intends to keep the Perkins Woods Pool open as long as possible this season depending on weather and staff levels. Click here for hours or follow the city’s Recreation and Parks Facebook page. Free open swim membership is required to swim and can be completed online at AkronRecDesk here.

The City of Akron is also currently renovating the Ed Davis Community Center next to the Perkins Woods Pool. It will include a new gymnasium, indoor walking track and teen room, according to the city.

