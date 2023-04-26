Cuyahoga County establishes new department to tackle affordable housing

Cuyahoga County Council voted to establish a new Department of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday, making good on a campaign promise made by County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Ronayne identified housing as a key issue when taking office earlier this year. The unanimous approval of the new standalone department, which previously operated as a division housed under the Department of Development, indicates council’s support of that priority.

The goal of the department will be to focus on developing affordable housing and provide support and programs for unhoused individuals, as well as county residents trying to buy or maintain homes.

“We want to meet everybody where they’re at, identify their needs, and not provide redundant services, but instead enhance the services that are being provided,” said Ronayne’s Chief of Staff Eric Wobser in an April 11 presentation to County Council.

In February, Ronayne tapped Sara Parks Jackson to head the department. Parks Jackson was the previous director of the Department of Development and has more than 30 years of experience in housing.

She said creating and maintaining affordable housing is her priority.

“Whether it’s re-entry, whether it’s senior, whether it’s coming out of homelessness: the need is for affordable housing,” she said.

Parks Jackson said the first step in creating the department’s strategic housing plan will be meeting residents across the county to see what issues matter most to them and what barriers are in the way.

The department will likely play a key role in Ronayne’s pledge to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2028 using $20 million in county funds.