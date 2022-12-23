Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume tomorrow

There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow.

Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.

“The majority of the airlines have pulled down all of their flying for the remainder of the day," he said.

The rest of the night should be peaceful for the airport.

"They're not really bringing any other aircraft in," Radosavijevic said, "so it should be a quiet day for the rest of the evening."

Airlines are looking to start flights back up late tomorrow morning, he said.

“It’s looking likely that people leaving here or trying to get here will be successful," Radosavijevic said.

He used United as an example of an airline that will likely start flights again tomorrow.

"Looking at what United has shared, so their morning bank is canceled/delayed, but then their late morning, early afternoon and rest of the day tomorrow, everything seems to be coming back up," Radosavijevic said.

There might still be some delays or cancelations tomorrow depending on the destination, Radosavijevic said.

"Now, departures from Cleveland to the east coast, like Newark or JFK, where the storm is kind of headed now, there still might be interruptions on that," Radosavijevic said.

Aside from that, Radosavijevic doesn't see any major disruptions happening tomorrow.

"There really should be no issues tomorrow," Radosavijevic said, "and I would say starting in the afternoon, we should kind of be in recovery mode with the airlines and then go forward from there."

Will travelers be home for Christmas?

“Flights for tomorrow have booked up real quick," Radosavijevic said.

Those flights fill up quickly, Radosavijevic said, and some travelers may not be able to fly until Christmas Day.

"It's not like they're going to bring in more airplanes to get everybody out," Radosavijevic, "so it's kind of first come, first serve on the recovery."

For people looking to rebook flights, head to the airport's website to find real-time information on flight statuses. Airport officials say to keep checking to see which flights are rescheduled, as the schedule will be updated on the site. Contact your airline if you have specific questions about flights.

