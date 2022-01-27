© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Shontel Brown to leave role as Cuyahoga Democratic chair; Chris Ronayne wins county exec endorsement

By Nick Castele
Published January 27, 2022 at 3:27 AM EST
Shontel Brown announced Wednesday that she would not seek another term as Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair. Brown, who was elected to Congress last year, will defend her seat in the May primary against a challenge from Nina Turner. [Nick Castele / Ideastream Public Media]
Shontel Brown rides in a car in Cleveland's Labor Day parade in 2021

Shontel Brown will give up her chairmanship of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party at the end of her term this year, the Congresswoman announced at a Wednesday night party meeting.

Brown has led the party since 2017. Party central committee members vote in June to elect a new chair.

“I’ve been blessed to now be your 11th Congressional District representative, something I work hard at every day to deliver for our community,” Brown said. “Because of that role, and because I believe we will have the party in excellent shape to continue moving forward, I am announcing today that I will not seek another term as chair.”

Brown will have to defend the U.S. House seat she won in last year’s special elections to replace HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. Nina Turner, Brown’s chief opponent last year, announced Wednesday that she would run for Congress again.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, party executive committee and city leaders endorsed Chris Ronayne for county executive. Ronayne won almost 93 percent of the 459 votes cast.

Former state Sen. Shirley Smith won about 4 percent of the vote, and another 3 percent abstained. Tariq Shabazz, a Navy veteran who is also running for county executive, did not receive a nomination from party members to be considered for an endorsement.

“It’s an important race unto itself: 1.2 million people here in Cuyahoga County. Hundreds of thousands of persons served very directly by Cuyahoga County services. And if you’re not directly served, there’s some way indirectly that the county touches your lives in Cuyahoga County,” Ronayne said. “That’s why I think we need a person with experience and results to do this job.”

The winner of the May 3 Democratic primary will face Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart in November.

Tags
Community Election 2022PoliticsNews Feature
Nick Castele
Nick Castele is a senior reporter covering politics and government for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Nick Castele
Related Content